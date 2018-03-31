 Chelsea Reportedly Have £132m Bid For Marco Asensio Rejected By Real Madrid — Nigeria Today
Chelsea Reportedly Have £132m Bid For Marco Asensio Rejected By Real Madrid

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

Chelsea have had a £132m bid turned down for Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio, according to Don Balon

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, Madrid president Florentino Perez rejected the Blues’ offer, which is the first alleged approach for the player this season.

Marco Asensio has scored 10 goals and assisted four others for Madrid this term

The news outlet claims, however, that Asensio has been assured of his place in the Madrid team by Perez, who has told other clubs that the midfielder is not for sale.

