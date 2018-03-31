Chelsea Reportedly Have £132m Bid For Marco Asensio Rejected By Real Madrid — Nigeria Today

Chelsea Reportedly Have £132m Bid For Marco Asensio Rejected By Real Madrid

Chelsea have had a £132m bid turned down for Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio, according to Don Balon

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, Madrid president Florentino Perez rejected the Blues’ offer, which is the first alleged approach for the player this season.

Marco Asensio has scored 10 goals and assisted four others for Madrid this term

The news outlet claims, however, that Asensio has been assured of his place in the Madrid team by Perez, who has told other clubs that the midfielder is not for sale.

The post Chelsea Reportedly Have £132m Bid For Marco Asensio Rejected By Real Madrid appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

