China May Follow Global Cryptocurrency Regulations, Central Bank Report Suggests - newsBTC — Nigeria Today

China May Follow Global Cryptocurrency Regulations, Central Bank Report Suggests



China May Follow Global Cryptocurrency Regulations, Central Bank Report Suggests

China's central bank states that the country is willing to support a global regulatory framework for cryptocurrency established by G20. China's Central Bank Supports Global Regulatory Framework. The Institute of International Finance, a part of The …
China Identifies Digital Currency as a Top-Priority, Focuses on Developing Its Own
What Crypto Means to Central Banks
Cryptocurrency Regulations To Be Strengthened By PBOC This 2018
