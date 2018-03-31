Commonwealth Games 2018: Indian athletes face probe over needles — Nigeria Today

Commonwealth Games 2018: Indian athletes face probe over needles

The Commonwealth Games hasn’t even started yet, but already the drama is bubbling.

Indian athletes were facing investigations on Saturday after the discovery of syringes in their accommodation at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

A cleaner at the athletes’ village tipped off authorities about the syringes, which will now be analysed, Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) chief executive David Grevemberg said.

He added that the Commonwealth Games has a “no-needles” policy for athletes – and “zero tolerance” for doping. The Games will open in Gold Coast on Wednesday.

The Indian team denied any wrongdoing or that the syringes were even in their rooms.

“The CGF medical commission responded to a report from a cleaner of the presence of needles in the athletes’ accommodation in the Games village,” Grevemberg said.

“Under the 2018 Commonwealth Games anti-doping standard, a no-needle policy applies to athletes for the entire Games period, unless under approved exemptions.”

