Confess Your Sins Like Mantu, APC Slams PDP — Nigeria Today

Confess Your Sins Like Mantu, APC Slams PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to follow the example of one its leaders and former Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ibrahim Mantu.

Mantu in a recent TV programme confessed the he took part in rigging elections for the PDP.

Now the APC wants the PDP to borrow this example and confess to their sins against the country instead of indulging in name calling.

Apparently burdened by guilty conscience, the PDP National Chairman had last week apologised to the nation for the years of misrule that his party had brought to the country.

The APC noted this apology but asked the PDP to go a step further and confess to their sins before restitution could be considered.

Instead of taking this path to redemption, PDP has engaged in fruitless “you too” accusations and name calling.

“This is further evidence that PDP is not ready for repentance and only offered the apology with the hope that Nigerians will grant them amnesty and a short-cut back to power”, said APC’s national publicity secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi.

“However, now that Senator Mantu has belled the cat, by confessing to how he has helped the PDP to rig elections in the past, we hope that PDP will follow the bold example of the former Senator and confess to their other sins against Nigeria,” Abdullahi said.

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Confess Your Sins Like Mantu, APC Slams PDP appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

