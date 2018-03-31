CP orders arrest of Inspector for slapping lady inside commercial bus - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today

CP orders arrest of Inspector for slapping lady inside commercial bus – The Eagle Online
CP orders arrest of Inspector for slapping lady inside commercial bus
The Inspector, according to a statement by the spokesman of the Command, Chike Oti, was accused of slapping a lady in a commercial bus. By The Eagle Online On Mar 31, 2018. 58 58. The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgar Imohimi, has ordered the …
