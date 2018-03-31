CPC Is Not Usurping Functions Of NCAA – Irukera — Nigeria Today

CPC Is Not Usurping Functions Of NCAA – Irukera

The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) has stated categorically that it is not usurping the functions of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) with its protection of air travellers in the country. So far, the Nigerian aviation industry was among the three sectors that received the highest complaints from the public in the preceding year in […]

The post CPC Is Not Usurping Functions Of NCAA – Irukera appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

