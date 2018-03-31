 Crownrise Plc to float N1 billion bond — first by a Nigerian finance house - TheCable — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Crownrise Plc to float N1 billion bond — first by a Nigerian finance house – TheCable

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


TheCable

Crownrise Plc to float N1 billion bond — first by a Nigerian finance house
TheCable
Crownrise Finance Plc, a non-banking financial institution, is the first finance house to float a N1 billion bond in the Nigerian debt market and will be available to investors in April. Speaking at a stakeholders' luncheon to introduce the investment

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.