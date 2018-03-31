Crownrise Plc to float N1 billion bond — first by a Nigerian finance house - TheCable — Nigeria Today

Crownrise Plc to float N1 billion bond — first by a Nigerian finance house – TheCable
TheCable
Crownrise Plc to float N1 billion bond — first by a Nigerian finance house
TheCable
Crownrise Finance Plc, a non-banking financial institution, is the first finance house to float a N1 billion bond in the Nigerian debt market and will be available to investors in April. Speaking at a stakeholders' luncheon to introduce the investment …
