Banks borrow N27.5tn from CBN in six months - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Banks borrow N27.5tn from CBN in six months
The Punch
Banks borrow N27.5tn from CBN in six months
The Punch
The Deposit Money Banks in the country borrowed the sum of N27.5tn from the Central Bank of Nigeria through the Standing Lending Facility window of the regulator during the first six months of 2017, the CBN Financial Market Department report has showed …
