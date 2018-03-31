Cultists clash: Police arrest 5 in Ilorin — Nigeria Today

Cultists clash: Police arrest 5 in Ilorin

The Kwara Police Command on Saturday confirmed the arrest of five persons in connection with violence that erupted among suspected Cult members at Agaka area of llorin, the Kwara capital. Mr Samuel Okasanmi the spokesperson of the state Police command disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in llorin. According to him, the command is still making some arrests, and has deployed its personnel to Agaka to ensure law and order.

