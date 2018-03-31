Cuppy and Sarkodie complement each other on VYBE - Culture Custodian (press release) (blog) — Nigeria Today

Cuppy and Sarkodie complement each other on VYBE – Culture Custodian (press release) (blog)
Cuppy and Sarkodie complement each other on VYBE
Recently, Pepsi's #RefreshTheMix movement revealed 4 DJ ambassadors who we can only imagine will pave the way and create a platform for fresh musical collaborations, experiments and mixes just like Coke Studio Africa. The DJ's signed to this revolution …
