Dad, My Strength, Inspiration – Fati — Nigeria Today

Dad, My Strength, Inspiration – Fati

Life In Brief Mrs Fati Ali Ma’aji is from Kano Municipal in Kano State. I am a barrister at the Supreme Court. The ninth of her father’s 14 children, she attended Magwan Special Primary School and the Teachers Training College Mallam Madori before proceeding to the Bayero University, Kano where she obtained an LLB. She […]

The post Dad, My Strength, Inspiration – Fati appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

