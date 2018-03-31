Dad, My Strength, Inspiration – Fati — Nigeria Today

Dad, My Strength, Inspiration – Fati
Life In Brief Mrs Fati Ali Ma’aji is from Kano Municipal in Kano State. I am a barrister at the Supreme Court. The ninth of her father’s 14 children, she attended Magwan Special Primary School and the Teachers Training College Mallam Madori before proceeding to the Bayero University, Kano where she obtained an LLB. She […]
The post Dad, My Strength, Inspiration – Fati appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!