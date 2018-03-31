 Davido features Stefflon Don on remix for Hit Single “FIA” | Listen on BN — Nigeria Today
Davido features Stefflon Don on remix for Hit Single “FIA” | Listen on BN

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Davido is back with a new release, and this time it’s the remix to his smash hit single Fia. On this one, he calls on buzzing British rapper and singer Stefflon Don to help turn the fire up a notch, and the result is blazing!  Hit Play below!

