Daystar begins Saturday worship service — Nigeria Today

Daystar begins Saturday worship service

Daystar Christian Centre, Lagos under the leadership of her Senior Pastors, Sam & Nike Adeyemi would begin Saturday worship service from April 7, 2018 at Plot A3C, Ikosi Road, Oregun, Ikeja Lagos between 6.00 and 7.15 p.m.

A statement signed by Pastor Kenny Folarin, the church’s chief operating officer, said “in a mega-city like Lagos, where many people would love to be in church on Sundays but for unusual schedules and work demands, our Saturday worship service offers that unique privilege to worship God while you attend to work or other things on Sunday.

“For our regular and prospective members, this also presents the opportunity for easy parking space which may be an issue on an average Sunday worship service.

“In God’s presence all days are the same with His favours and blessings. Our worship services are value-adding, life changing, transforming,” the statement added.

This Saturday worship service, the CEO added, would be in addition to the church’s normal Sunday worship services. Worshippers can now have options of attending based on their schedules and preferences.

The post Daystar begins Saturday worship service appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

