Dele Momodu: 'Senate President Bukola Saraki to run for President in 2019' — Nigeria Today

Dele Momodu: ‘Senate President Bukola Saraki to run for President in 2019’

Nigeria’s senate president Dr Bukola Saraki may have joined the 2019 presidential race, this is according to the publisher of the Boss Newspaper Dele Momodu.

Dele Momodu who made the revelation in a statement in his Boss Newspaper also said the senate president is considering running with the Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu.

“The Boss can exclusively reveal that Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has joined the 2019 Presidential race.

“There is no doubt that he would be a formidable force that should not be ignored because only few politicians in Nigeria today have the pedigree, the experience, the clout and the connection of Senator Saraki.

“Impeccable sources reveal that as he plots his move for the Presidency, he is said to be considering building alliances with all Nigerians of like minds.

“He is also considering using the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu as his running mate. Having already exhibited the ability to work seamlessly with politicians from the two main political parties, it is a path he can easily thread.

Going further, Momodu said Saraki has all the criteria that a modern Nigerian president should have, as he is tall, urbane, suave, charismatic, cool and collected.

“Saraki is one of those rare breeds who is street smart as well as book smart. This was evident when he steered his political path away from his father, and triumphed without breaking up the family or the people’s faith in his leadership abilities.

“Those who know, say he is counting on his youthfulness and ability to connect with the youths and his strategy will be to spread the “I am one of you” message and show his track record of working with young technocrats and turning them into prolific achievers,” he stated.

As of now, neither Saraki nor his deputy have reacted to the revelation.

