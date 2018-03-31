 Delta Introduces Lagos-New York Nonstop Flight Operations — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Delta Introduces Lagos-New York Nonstop Flight Operations

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Business, News | 0 comments

Delta Air Lines has launched a new nonstop service from Lagos to New York-JFK with a lot of incentives for passengers flying that route. The New York-JFK route unveiled yesterday complements the airline’s existing flight to Atlanta, providing a daily departure and more travel choice to the U.S. than ever before. The New York-JFK flight, […]

The post Delta Introduces Lagos-New York Nonstop Flight Operations appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.