 Desperate girls harass me for love – Enyinna Nwigwe, actor — Nigeria Today
Desperate girls harass me for love – Enyinna Nwigwe, actor

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Entertainment

Give it up for Nollywood hunk, Enyinna Nwigwe, who in a short while has became one of the most sought after faces in the entertainment industry at home and diaspora.
As a handsome actor, Enyinna attracts all calibers of women from all corners.
He squealed to Inside Nollywood that he often receives messages from different ladies constantly harassing and threatening him for marriage.
‘It is so funny. I get messages like, I’m pregnant for you, God told me you are my husband, if you get married and its not, it won’t work. All kinds of random messages. I just look at them and smile,” he said.
The rate of celebrity marriage crash is also part of the worries of Nwigwe as he maintained that although he is not scared of marriage, but fears what might happen after the marriage, if he walks down the aisle with the wrong bride.
‘I’m not scared of getting married at all. I believe in timing. I only worry about getting married to the wrong person. I’m not willing to go through that all. That’s why I have been quiet careful not to make that terrible mistake,” he buttressed.

