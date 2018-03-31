Desperate girls harass me for love – Enyinna Nwigwe, actor — Nigeria Today

Desperate girls harass me for love – Enyinna Nwigwe, actor

Give it up for Nollywood hunk, Enyinna Nwigwe, who in a short while has became one of the most sought after faces in the entertainment industry at home and diaspora.

As a handsome actor, Enyinna attracts all calibers of women from all corners.

He squealed to Inside Nollywood that he often receives messages from different ladies constantly harassing and threatening him for marriage.

‘It is so funny. I get messages like, I’m pregnant for you, God told me you are my husband, if you get married and its not, it won’t work. All kinds of random messages. I just look at them and smile,” he said.

The rate of celebrity marriage crash is also part of the worries of Nwigwe as he maintained that although he is not scared of marriage, but fears what might happen after the marriage, if he walks down the aisle with the wrong bride.

‘I’m not scared of getting married at all. I believe in timing. I only worry about getting married to the wrong person. I’m not willing to go through that all. That’s why I have been quiet careful not to make that terrible mistake,” he buttressed.

The post Desperate girls harass me for love – Enyinna Nwigwe, actor appeared first on The Sun News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

