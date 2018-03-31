Drawing With Light: The Business Of Telling Stories - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Drawing With Light: The Business Of Telling Stories – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Drawing With Light: The Business Of Telling Stories
Vanguard
TellThatStory 2.0 (TTS2.0) a roundtable of photographers, with focus on “The Business of Photography” and “Understanding Lighting”, held in Benin-City, as a follow up to the maiden edition which took place in September 2017. The project, aimed at …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!