Drawing With Light: The Business Of Telling Stories - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Drawing With Light: The Business Of Telling Stories – Vanguard



Vanguard Drawing With Light: The Business Of Telling Stories

Vanguard

TellThatStory 2.0 (TTS2.0) a roundtable of photographers, with focus on “The Business of Photography” and “Understanding Lighting”, held in Benin-City, as a follow up to the maiden edition which took place in September 2017. The project, aimed at …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

