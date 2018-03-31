Drogb, others rally round former Chelsea great Wilkins - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Drogb, others rally round former Chelsea great Wilkins – Vanguard
Drogb, others rally round former Chelsea great Wilkins
Two-time African player of the year Didier Drogba was amongst the football stars who sent messages of support to former Chelsea and Manchester United great Ray Wilkins who is seriously ill in hospital. Wilkins The 61-year-old — who was capped 84 times …
'Rooting for you Butch' Fans hail 'legend' Ray Wilkins for THAT Man Utd FA Cup final goal
Ex-England Captain Wilkins 'Fights for Life' After Heart Attack
Ray Wilkins is seriously ill in hospital after suffering a suspected heart attack
