 Drogb, others rally round former Chelsea great Wilkins - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Drogb, others rally round former Chelsea great Wilkins – Vanguard

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


SkySports

Drogb, others rally round former Chelsea great Wilkins
Vanguard
Two-time African player of the year Didier Drogba was amongst the football stars who sent messages of support to former Chelsea and Manchester United great Ray Wilkins who is seriously ill in hospital. Wilkins The 61-year-old — who was capped 84 times
'Rooting for you Butch' Fans hail 'legend' Ray Wilkins for THAT Man Utd FA Cup final goalDaily Star
Ex-England Captain Wilkins 'Fights for Life' After Heart AttackCHANNELS TELEVISION
Ray Wilkins is seriously ill in hospital after suffering a suspected heart attackDaily Mail
The Independent –Business Insider –The Scotsman –Teamtalk.com
all 66 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.