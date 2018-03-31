 Dutch Club Willem II Won't Give Ogbeche New Deal - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Dutch Club Willem II Won’t Give Ogbeche New Deal – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Complete Sports Nigeria

Dutch Club Willem II Won't Give Ogbeche New Deal
Complete Sports Nigeria
Dutch club Willem II has announced Bartholomew Ogbeche's contract will not be renewed, according to French daily L'Equipe. The former Nigerian international signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the club in January 2016. Ogbeche has scored nine goals
Belgian-Born Nigerian Prolific Striker Wants To Play For Super EaglesIndependent Newspapers Limited

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.