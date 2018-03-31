Dutch Club Willem II Won't Give Ogbeche New Deal - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Dutch Club Willem II Won’t Give Ogbeche New Deal – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
|
Dutch Club Willem II Won't Give Ogbeche New Deal
Dutch club Willem II has announced Bartholomew Ogbeche's contract will not be renewed, according to French daily L'Equipe. The former Nigerian international signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the club in January 2016. Ogbeche has scored nine goals …
