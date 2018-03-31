 Easter: APC urges Nigerians to emulate Christ's virtues - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Easter: APC urges Nigerians to emulate Christ’s virtues – Vanguard

Posted on Mar 31, 2018


Easter: APC urges Nigerians to emulate Christ's virtues
Abuja – The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on Nigerians, irrespective of religious affiliations, to emulate Jesus Christ's virtues of understanding, tolerance and sacrifice, as Christians celebrate Easter. President Buhari withAPC National
