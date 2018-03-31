 Easter: Atiku urges Nigerians to emulate virtues of Christ — Nigeria Today
Easter: Atiku urges Nigerians to emulate virtues of Christ

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of love and sacrifice that characterised the life of Jesus Christ. Abubakar, who is a Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), made the call in an Easter message issued by his media office on Friday in Abuja. He described the two qualities […]

