Easter: Hair stylists decry poor patronage — Nigeria Today

Easter: Hair stylists decry poor patronage

Hair stylists in Federal Capital Territory on Saturday decried poor patronage from customers as Christians celebrate 2018 Easter.

Federal Government had declared a two-day public holiday to enable Christians to mark Easter, a festival to celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Some hair stylists in separate interviews with our reporters in Abuja said

patronage was below their expectations.

While some of the stylists attributed the situation to economic hardship, others said Easter celebrations were always low key compared with other festivals.

Veronica Dotun, a stylist in Garki market in Abuja said poor patronage had forced some of them to join hands with other stylists to braid hair at cheaper rates.

She explained that “when anyone of us gets a customer who wants to braid, we join hands to do it and share the money instead of going home empty handed.

“Joining hands also makes the braiding faster and we all go home happy.”

Another stylist, Mrs Faith Steven, attributed the poor patronage to economic hardship, saying hike in prices of goods forced some customers to use wool or alternative accessories for their hair.

She added that “some hair attachments which sold between N250 and N350 was now sold between N800 and N1, 000.

“Same thing with weave-on, which is why people prefer to use wool to braid hair, which is cheaper, can be washed and reused.’’

Martha Ishaku, another stylist in Kpaduma area of FCT, said the poor patronage was because Easter was not celebrated and prepared for like other festivals.

She said “people don’t celebrate Easter like they do Christmas and other festivals, where people buy new clothes and make new hair.

“So, people spend less, especially on clothing, shoes and hair to mark the day.’’

Mrs Angela Maiyaki, a customer our reporter met at a salon, said she brought her children to braid their hair for Easter and the school holiday.

She said “the hair-do is not just for the celebration, but to last throughout the children’s holiday and allow me to rest from the weekly school hair.”

Mr Elisha Nom, a resident of Guzape in FCT said he normally would not plan or spend much money on Easter celebration like during Christmas.

He said “Easter is usually a low key celebration for us because it is a sober period for us to reflect on Jesus death and resurrection.

“Emphsis is more on prayers, fasting and alms giving and many families prefer to channel their resources to the needy rather than spending on ourselves.”

NAN

