Easter: ‘Magicland’ set to entertain fun seekers in FCT—official — Nigeria Today

Easter: ‘Magicland’ set to entertain fun seekers in FCT—official

Mr Paul Okoh, the manager of `Magicland’ Amusement Park located near the city gate of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has expressed the readiness of staff running the park to give maximum entertainment to fun seekers in the territory. Okoh revealed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in […]

The post Easter: ‘Magicland’ set to entertain fun seekers in FCT—official appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

