Easter : Nigeria “ll Soon Overcome Challenges – Gov. Akeredolu. — Nigeria Today

Easter : Nigeria “ll Soon Overcome Challenges – Gov. Akeredolu.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed the belief that since Easter represented the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the country will soon overcome whatever challenges that might be confronting the country it. Akeredolu in his Easter message ,said the exemplary life of Jesus Christ is a great lesson that should be emulated […]

The post Easter : Nigeria “ll Soon Overcome Challenges – Gov. Akeredolu. appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

