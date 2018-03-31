 Easter : Nigeria “ll Soon Overcome Challenges – Gov. Akeredolu. — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Easter : Nigeria “ll Soon Overcome Challenges – Gov. Akeredolu.

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed the belief that since Easter represented the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the country will soon overcome whatever challenges that might be confronting the country it. Akeredolu in his Easter message ,said the exemplary life of Jesus Christ is a great lesson that should be emulated […]

The post Easter : Nigeria “ll Soon Overcome Challenges – Gov. Akeredolu. appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.