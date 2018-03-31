Easter: Obiano laments ‘bitter politics’ in Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Easter: Obiano laments ‘bitter politics’ in Nigeria
Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano says Nigeria is simmering with bitter politics, calling on Christians to use the power of love to heal the nation. Obiano, in an Easter message signed on his behalf by James Eze, his Chief Press secretary, said, “It has been repeatedly proven that true national integration is never […]
