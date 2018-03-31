 Easter: Secondus calls for prayer for democracy to survive in Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Easter: Secondus calls for prayer for democracy to survive in Nigeria

Posted on Mar 31, 2018

The National Chairman of  PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, has urged Nigerians to use the period of Easter to reflect on the situation in the country and pray for the survival of Nigeria’s democracy. Secondus made the call in an Easter message issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Ike Abonyi, on Friday in Abuja. He […]

