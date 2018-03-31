Easter: Secondus calls for prayer for democracy to survive in Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Easter: Secondus calls for prayer for democracy to survive in Nigeria

The National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, has urged Nigerians to use the period of Easter to reflect on the situation in the country and pray for the survival of Nigeria’s democracy. Secondus made the call in an Easter message issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Ike Abonyi, on Friday in Abuja. He […]

