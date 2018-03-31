 Easter: Tolerate all races in pursuit of peace and development, Gov. Yahaya Bello urges Nigerians - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Easter: Tolerate all races in pursuit of peace and development, Gov. Yahaya Bello urges Nigerians – Vanguard

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Easter: Tolerate all races in pursuit of peace and development, Gov. Yahaya Bello urges Nigerians
Vanguard
Kogi State Governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello has called on Nigerians to tolerate one another and continue to sacrifice for the greatness of Nigeria like Jesus Christ. Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State. The Governor who made this known in a statement signed
Easter: Gov. Bello urges Nigerians to practice lessons of the seasonPulse Nigeria

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.