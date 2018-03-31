Easter: Tolerate all races in pursuit of peace and development, Gov. Yahaya Bello urges Nigerians - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Easter: Tolerate all races in pursuit of peace and development, Gov. Yahaya Bello urges Nigerians – Vanguard
Easter: Tolerate all races in pursuit of peace and development, Gov. Yahaya Bello urges Nigerians
Kogi State Governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello has called on Nigerians to tolerate one another and continue to sacrifice for the greatness of Nigeria like Jesus Christ. Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State. The Governor who made this known in a statement signed …
Easter: Gov. Bello urges Nigerians to practice lessons of the season
