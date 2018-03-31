Easter: We must love, sacrifice like Christ – Oduah — Nigeria Today

Easter: We must love, sacrifice like Christ – Oduah

As Christians around the world celebrate Easter, Sen. Stella Oduah, has urged Nigerians to emulate the virtues of love and sacrifice which Jesus Christ exhibited by dying on the cross.

In an Easter message she signed on Saturday, the lawmaker, representing Anambra North in the National Assembly, said with love, Nigeria would surmount its challenges.

She stated that “we must learn to love like Christ loved and we must sacrifice as Christ exemplified for us.

“If we love one another, the wanton killings, clashes, kidnappings, theft and other vices that bedevilled our society would not exist.

“With love and sacrifice there in empathy, understanding, tolerance and coexistence, we would indeed be united.

“Just as Christ taught us and also taught in Islam and other religions, love is a virtue which conquers all, where there is love, all other good virtues go along with it.”

The former Aviation Minister said Nigerians must also learn to assist the poor and the needy around them instead of indulging in lavish celebrations while neighbours go hungry.

She added that Easter was a time for sober reflection, a time for moral reevaluation and a time to retrace one’s steps.

“We must see the Easter as not just a time to celebrate the resurrection of Christ but a time to soberly reflect on the significance of his suffering death and resurrection and how well we are emulating the virtues he taught.

“For parents, it is a time to reflect on how well you have brought up your children. The family holds the key to good upbringing and therefore parents must raise their children up in the right way for an honest future generation.

“I, therefore, wish every Nigerian Christian and friends a wonderful Easter celebration.”

NAN

