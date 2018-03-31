Egyptians want Liverpool hero Mo Salah as President — Nigeria Today

Egyptians want Liverpool hero Mo Salah as President

Over One million voters in Egypt on Friday attempted to elect Liverpool hero Mo Salah as the President of the Country.

Salah, who once again proved to be the Reds’ match winner with a crucial late goal at Crystal Palace Saturday, was the surprise name on a number of ballot papers in the Egyptian presidential election.

The over one million fans of the ace footballer in his home country and voters didn’t fancy any of the political candidates on their ballot papers.

According to state newspaper – the Economist, some of the voters crossed out the names of Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi and his opponent, Al-Ahram, on their ballot papers and wrote in Salah’s name instead.

According to reports only 25m people voted in the election, a drop of more than half compared to the last national vote in 2014.

In total more than 1m Egyptians spoiled their ballots, nearly twice the number who chose the challenging candidate Moussa Mustafa Moussa – this included those who attempted to elect the Reds’ forward.

Salah has had a stunning first season for Liverpool – with Saturday’s winner at Selhurst Park his 37th goal.

He is also the current holder of the African Footballer of the Year award.

The Egyptian has already achieved cult hero status in Liverpool, with an entire shop in Country Road currently dedicated to him.

