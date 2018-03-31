El-Rufai’s adviser moves against Senator Shehu Sani — Nigeria Today

El-Rufai’s adviser moves against Senator Shehu Sani

Special adviser to Governor Nasir El-Rufai on political affairs, Malam Uba Sani has threatened to sue the senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial zone, Senator Shehu Sani for libel. Uba Sani stated that the name of the suspect the lawmaker said he was allegedly sponsoring was “fake”. The aide was reacting to a publication in a […]

El-Rufai’s adviser moves against Senator Shehu Sani

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

