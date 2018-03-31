Emir of Anka tasks Fulani herdsmen on peaceful coexistence — Nigeria Today

Emir of Anka tasks Fulani herdsmen on peaceful coexistence

The Emir of Anka in Zamfara, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmad has called on Fulani leaders to call their people to order following spate of crimes involving Fulani herdsmen The monarch made the call on Friday in Anka while briefing journalists in his palace over last Tuesday and Wednesday killings of Bawan Daji villagers in his emirate. […]

