EPL Round-Up: Ndidi sees red card as Lukaku nets 100th goal — Nigeria Today

EPL Round-Up: Ndidi sees red card as Lukaku nets 100th goal
It is the second time the Nigerian midfielder will be sent off in a Premier League match.
The post EPL Round-Up: Ndidi sees red card as Lukaku nets 100th goal appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!