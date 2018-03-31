Ethiopia: More than 1100 detained under state of emergency - Aljazeera.com — Nigeria Today

Ethiopia: More than 1100 detained under state of emergency – Aljazeera.com



Aljazeera.com Ethiopia: More than 1100 detained under state of emergency

Aljazeera.com

State-affiliated media says 1,107 people have been arrested for violating the emergency decree announced last month. an hour ago. Mass anti-government protests in Ethiopia's Oromia region began in 2015 [File: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]. Authorities in …



