 Ethiopia: More than 1100 detained under state of emergency - Aljazeera.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ethiopia: More than 1100 detained under state of emergency – Aljazeera.com

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Aljazeera.com

Ethiopia: More than 1100 detained under state of emergency
Aljazeera.com
State-affiliated media says 1,107 people have been arrested for violating the emergency decree announced last month. an hour ago. Mass anti-government protests in Ethiopia's Oromia region began in 2015 [File: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]. Authorities in

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.