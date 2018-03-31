 Ethiopian Airlines to plant nine million trees - Energy Live News - Energy Made Easy — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ethiopian Airlines to plant nine million trees – Energy Live News – Energy Made Easy

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Energy Live News – Energy Made Easy

Ethiopian Airlines to plant nine million trees
Energy Live News – Energy Made Easy
They signed a Memorandum of Understanding outlining several sustainable plans, including planting a tree for every passenger flown, providing staff training on sustainable consumption and production, making waste management more efficient and

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.