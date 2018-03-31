Ethiopian Airlines to plant nine million trees - Energy Live News - Energy Made Easy — Nigeria Today

Ethiopian Airlines to plant nine million trees – Energy Live News – Energy Made Easy
Ethiopian Airlines to plant nine million trees
They signed a Memorandum of Understanding outlining several sustainable plans, including planting a tree for every passenger flown, providing staff training on sustainable consumption and production, making waste management more efficient and …
