Ethiopian Airlines to plant nine million trees - Energy Live News - Energy Made Easy — Nigeria Today

Ethiopian Airlines to plant nine million trees – Energy Live News – Energy Made Easy



Energy Live News – Energy Made Easy Ethiopian Airlines to plant nine million trees

Energy Live News – Energy Made Easy

They signed a Memorandum of Understanding outlining several sustainable plans, including planting a tree for every passenger flown, providing staff training on sustainable consumption and production, making waste management more efficient and …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

