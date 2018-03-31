Every Remaining Match For Liverpool Is Like A Cup Final- Jurgen Klopp — Nigeria Today

Every Remaining Match For Liverpool Is Like A Cup Final- Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that every one of his team’s remaining games is a “cup final”.

Liverpool are third in the Premier League table ahead of Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace and also face Manchester City in the Champions League last eight on Wednesday night.

German boss Klopp told reporters at a press conference that Liverpool must stay focused if they are to finish the season strongly.

“We have only finals from now on, for both sides pretty much,” the manager said. “We play Palace and okay, maybe not a final but unbelievably important for both sides.

“City, Everton, unbelievably important because it’s a derby. As we have said, you create the basis for the finish and the final third of the season. I think we are in a good position and we have to use it.

“Of course we have had some time to think about this over the last two weeks but it is pretty clear that we can only do it step-by-step.”

The post Every Remaining Match For Liverpool Is Like A Cup Final- Jurgen Klopp appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

