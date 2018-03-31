Everybody dance now! If you can boogie down, ‘Fortnite’ wants your best moves — Nigeria Today

Everybody dance now! If you can boogie down, ‘Fortnite’ wants your best moves

Victory celebrations are easily one of the most popular aspects of the multiplayer free-for-all blaster Fortnite: Battle Royale, and Epic Games wants to add a new player-created dance move to the repertoire.

The post Everybody dance now! If you can boogie down, ‘Fortnite’ wants your best moves appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

