Everybody dance now! If you can boogie down, ‘Fortnite’ wants your best moves — Nigeria Today

Everybody dance now! If you can boogie down, ‘Fortnite’ wants your best moves
Victory celebrations are easily one of the most popular aspects of the multiplayer free-for-all blaster Fortnite: Battle Royale, and Epic Games wants to add a new player-created dance move to the repertoire.
