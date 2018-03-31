FACT CHECK | Goodluck Jonathan Commissioned the Eko Atlantic City Project in 2013 — Nigeria Today

FACT CHECK | Goodluck Jonathan Commissioned the Eko Atlantic City Project in 2013

On Thursday 21st February, 2013, then President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan commissioned the Eko Atlantic City project in Lagos.

The event had in attendance, top dignitaries including, former President of America, Bill Clinton; former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu and then Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola.

Here are some photos from the ceremony:

