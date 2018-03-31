Fayose Raises Alarm Over Killings In Zamfara — Nigeria Today

Fayose Raises Alarm Over Killings In Zamfara
The Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has expressed shock at the level of killings of innocent Nigerians by armed bandits in Zamfara state. Fayose, a staunch critic of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government, charged the administration under President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the killings. The governor made this known in a post […]
