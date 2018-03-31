Female veterans say it's their time to write the memory of war - Washington Post — Nigeria Today

Female veterans say it’s their time to write the memory of war – Washington Post
|
Washington Post
|
Female veterans say it's their time to write the memory of war
Washington Post
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — When Jenny Pacanowski took the floor, she stood tall, looked straight into the crowd and told her story just like this: When she — a former combat medic in Iraq — goes to veterans' events, she gets “that crossover handshake.” “You …
Brave woman begs for paedo ex-cop who abused her when she was 8 to remain in jail
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!