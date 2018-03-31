 FG names Secondus, other treasury looters in PDP — Nigeria Today
FG names Secondus, other treasury looters in PDP

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government on Friday listed names of some members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who it alleged looted the national treasury when the party was in power. At a media briefing in Lagos, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the PDP National Chairman, Uche Seconduns took N200 million from the […]

