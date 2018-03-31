FG's backing not enough to win election, Bamidele tells APC - The Punch — Nigeria Today

FG’s backing not enough to win election, Bamidele tells APC – The Punch



The Punch FG's backing not enough to win election, Bamidele tells APC

The Punch

A former member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Opeyemi Bamidele, has urged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress to take urgent steps to unite all aspirants towards the next general elections before the primaries to avert confrontation …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

