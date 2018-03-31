 FG's backing not enough to win election, Bamidele tells APC - The Punch — Nigeria Today
FG's backing not enough to win election, Bamidele tells APC – The Punch

FG's backing not enough to win election, Bamidele tells APC
A former member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Opeyemi Bamidele, has urged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress to take urgent steps to unite all aspirants towards the next general elections before the primaries to avert confrontation

