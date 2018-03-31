Five People Killed, Others Injured In A Building Collapse In Agege, Lagos State - Photos — Nigeria Today

Five People Killed, Others Injured In A Building Collapse In Agege, Lagos State – Photos
A tragic incident just occurred in Lagos and reports has it that at least five people are feared dead and several others injured, following the collapse of a residential building, today, on Abeje street, Agege, Lagos.
It was gathered that the incident occurred around 10:30a.m today. Rescue efforts are ongoing to retrieve those believed to be trapped under the rubble.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!