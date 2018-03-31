 Five People Killed, Others Injured In A Building Collapse In Agege, Lagos State - Photos — Nigeria Today
Five People Killed, Others Injured In A Building Collapse In Agege, Lagos State – Photos

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

A tragic incident just occurred in Lagos and reports has it that at least five people are feared dead and several others injured, following the collapse of a residential building, today, on Abeje street, Agege, Lagos.
It was gathered that the incident occurred around 10:30a.m today. Rescue efforts are ongoing to retrieve those believed to be trapped under the rubble.

