Former Manchester United Midfielder Darren Gibson Leaves Sunderland By Mutual Consent — Nigeria Today

Former Manchester United Midfielder Darren Gibson Leaves Sunderland By Mutual Consent

Sunderland midfielder Darron Gibson has left the club by mutual consent, two weeks after being charged with drink driving following a car crash.

Sunderland had already suspended Gibson with immediate effect following his charge for driving with excess alcohol on Saturday, March 17.

Police were called following reports of a crash in Dovedale Road in Sunderland just before midday on the day of the incident.

The Championship club had said it had undertaken “a full investigation into the matter” before suspending Gibson.

The 30-year-old, who began his career at Manchester United, has been bailed to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates Court on April 17.

Sunderland chief executive Martin Bain said: “We expect the highest standard of behaviour from our players and should any individual fall short of those standards then robust action must be taken.”

