FRSC rescues crash victims, returns over N2m recovered — Nigeria Today

FRSC rescues crash victims, returns over N2m recovered

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has rescued crash victims involved in a lone accident on the Lagos /Ibadan Expressway and returned over N2million recovered from the crash scene to the owner.

Mr Clement Oladele, the FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta on Saturday.

Oladele said that the accident happened around 10:15am and it involved 11 people, comprising of three men, six female adult and two female children.

The sector commander noted that though, there were no deaths recorded, nine of the passengers which included three male adult and six female adult sustained serious injuries.

“The lone crash involved a Yellow Toyota LiteAce bus with registration number WWD 558 XA travelling from Ibadan to Lagos.

“The suspected cause of the crash was tyre burst by the speeding bus which lost control.

“The injured victims were taken to Ifeoluwa hospital Ogunmakin for medical treatment and the road obstruction cleared, “he said.

The FRSC boss said the victims’ belongings inside the ill-fated bus were conveyed to FRSC Command at Ogunmakin, where on routine documentation the sum of N2. 096million was recovered.

“Upon diligent investigation, a female passenger of the crashed bus, Mrs Asabi Adenike of Kuola Street, Apata, Ibadan, who sustained injuries and undergoing medical attention was identified as the owner of the bag containing the recovered money.

“After contacting her relatives, she authorised that the FRSC hands over the recovered money to her Mother, Mrs Bisola Adedeji, “he said. (NAN)

The post FRSC rescues crash victims, returns over N2m recovered appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation NigeriaThe Nation Nigeria - App Feed. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

