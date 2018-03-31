Ghanaian Drags Nigerians On Twitter After The Dangote Wedding — Nigeria Today

Ghanaian Drags Nigerians On Twitter After The Dangote Wedding
Ghanaians has dragged Nigeria on Twitter regarding the wedding of Africa’s richest man’s daughter, Dangote. Nigerians tweeted that the table world richest man, Bill Gate sat, including other prominent Nigerians will buy Kenya, Ghana and other African countries.
But Ghana, being a country that always no how to unnerve Nigerians and rival them, have however dragged Nigerians on Twitter saying a lot of things. Notably, “if the table can buy us, why can’t it buy Nigeria electricity’?
See comments below…..
