 #GidiFest2018: Wizkid, 2Baba, Adekunle Gold cap an unforgettable Day of Games, Chill & Music — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

#GidiFest2018: Wizkid, 2Baba, Adekunle Gold cap an unforgettable Day of Games, Chill & Music

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

The 5th edition of Gidi Festival was held yesterday at the Hard Rock Cafe Beach Front, a departure from the venue used in previous years. The festival was open from noon as attendees indulged themselves in various games, food, drinks and music. Soon enough, the Next Gen stage was open for performance as the upcoming […]

The post #GidiFest2018: Wizkid, 2Baba, Adekunle Gold cap an unforgettable Day of Games, Chill & Music appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.