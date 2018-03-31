GidiFest2018: Wizkid, 2Baba, Adekunle Gold cap an unforgettable Day of Games, Chill & Music — Nigeria Today

#GidiFest2018: Wizkid, 2Baba, Adekunle Gold cap an unforgettable Day of Games, Chill & Music
The 5th edition of Gidi Festival was held yesterday at the Hard Rock Cafe Beach Front, a departure from the venue used in previous years. The festival was open from noon as attendees indulged themselves in various games, food, drinks and music. Soon enough, the Next Gen stage was open for performance as the upcoming […]
The post #GidiFest2018: Wizkid, 2Baba, Adekunle Gold cap an unforgettable Day of Games, Chill & Music appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!