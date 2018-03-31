 “God Has A Tattoo On His Hand, Having A Tattoo Is Not A Sin” – Evangelist Joyce Meyer Defends Tattoos — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

“God Has A Tattoo On His Hand, Having A Tattoo Is Not A Sin” – Evangelist Joyce Meyer Defends Tattoos

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

During a recent conference, American Christian speaker and evangelist Joyce Meyer made a biblical case for getting tattoos and admitted she has been thinking of getting one herself just to shut the mouths of religious people. The video clip posted by Joyce Meyer Ministries kicked off with Meyer explaining the difference between being holy and […]

The post “God Has A Tattoo On His Hand, Having A Tattoo Is Not A Sin” – Evangelist Joyce Meyer Defends Tattoos appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.