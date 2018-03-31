Golden Pageant Awards 2018 Releases Award Categories — Nigeria Today

Golden Pageant Awards 2018 Releases Award Categories
Golden Pageant Awards, the first of its kind across Africa is a proposed annual awards event by Classic Creative Media to bring the key players in the industry to meet and Network, as well as to recognize, reward and celebrate outstanding persons as well as brands in the Pageant/fashion industry, who have distinguished themselves by […]
