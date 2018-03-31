Golden Pageant Awards 2018 Releases Award Categories — Nigeria Today

Golden Pageant Awards 2018 Releases Award Categories

Golden Pageant Awards, the first of its kind across Africa is a proposed annual awards event by Classic Creative Media to bring the key players in the industry to meet and Network, as well as to recognize, reward and celebrate outstanding persons as well as brands in the Pageant/fashion industry, who have distinguished themselves by […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

