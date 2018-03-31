 Good sex better than money – Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Good sex better than money – Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Good sex better than money – Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde
Daily Post Nigeria
Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde, has declared that good sex is better than money. In an interview with Broadway TV, the actress was asked to choose between a rich man that is not good in bed and a poor man good in bed. She responded: “I

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.