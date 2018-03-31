Good sex better than money – Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde — Nigeria Today

Good sex better than money – Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde, has declared that good sex is better than money. In an interview with Broadway TV, the actress was asked to choose between a rich man that is not good in bed and a poor man good in bed. She responded: “I don’t plan to be broke myself. So, a man […]

Good sex better than money – Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

