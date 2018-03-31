Good sex better than money – Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde — Nigeria Today

Good sex better than money – Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde
Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde, has declared that good sex is better than money. In an interview with Broadway TV, the actress was asked to choose between a rich man that is not good in bed and a poor man good in bed. She responded: “I don’t plan to be broke myself. So, a man […]
